How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 27 Published 12:50 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday’s NHL schedule features a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the piece below.

Jets vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

This season, 30 of Winnipeg’s 59 games have gone over Thursday’s total of 6 goals.

In Nashville’s 57 games this season, 26 have finished with more goals than Thursday’s over/under of 6.

The Jets score 3.58 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.56, adding up to 0.1 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.

These two teams concede a combined 5.7 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Jets Moneyline: -123

The Jets have been victorious in 34 of their 42 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (81.0%).

Winnipeg is 31-7 when playing with moneyline odds of -123 or shorter (81.6% win percentage).

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Jets have an implied probability of 55.2% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +103

Nashville has five wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 22 times).

The Predators have four wins in games when their odds are +103 or longer on the moneyline (in 19 opportunities).

Nashville has a 49.3% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Jets Points Leaders

Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg’s leading contributors this season with 73 points. He has averaged 0.5 goals per game, shooting 16.1%.

Mark Scheifele has 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.

On 114 shots (for 26 goals) and 28 assists, Gabriel Vilardi has contributed 54 points this season.

In the 45 games Connor Hellebuyck has played this season, his save percentage is .926, the second-best in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s 21 goals and 32 assists in 57 games give him 53 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Marchessault has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 46 points, thanks to 18 goals and 28 assists.

Roman Josi has nine goals and 29 assists for Winnipeg.

Juuse Saros has a record of 12-24-6 in 43 games this season, conceding 121 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1069 saves and an .898 save percentage, 38th in the league.

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/22/2025 Blues W 4-3 Away -120 2/24/2025 Sharks W 2-1 Home -526 2/26/2025 Senators W 4-1 Away -154 2/27/2025 Predators – Away -123 3/1/2025 Flyers – Home – 3/4/2025 Islanders – Away – 3/6/2025 Flyers – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/22/2025 Avalanche W 2-1 Home +120 2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108 2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135 2/27/2025 Jets – Home +103 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away – 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away – 3/4/2025 Bruins – Away –

Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

