Hawks vs. Thunder Injury Report Today – February 28 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

As they get ready to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) on Friday, February 28 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Thunder’s injury report has two players on it.

The Hawks enter this game after a 131-109 loss to the Heat on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Dyson Daniels led the Hawks with 18 points.

The Thunder head into this contest on the heels of a 129-121 win over the Nets on Wednesday. In the Thunder’s win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 27 points (adding six rebounds and five assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ajay Mitchell SG Out Toe 6.4 2.0 1.7 Nikola Topic PG Out For Season Acl

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSOK

