Hawks vs. Thunder Injury Report Today – February 28
Published 6:39 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
As they get ready to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) on Friday, February 28 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Thunder’s injury report has two players on it.
The Hawks enter this game after a 131-109 loss to the Heat on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Dyson Daniels led the Hawks with 18 points.
The Thunder head into this contest on the heels of a 129-121 win over the Nets on Wednesday. In the Thunder’s win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 27 points (adding six rebounds and five assists).
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|8.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.9
|2.7
|2.7
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ajay Mitchell
|SG
|Out
|Toe
|6.4
|2.0
|1.7
|Nikola Topic
|PG
|Out For Season
|Acl
Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
