Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12 Published 5:38 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

Southeast Division rivals square off when the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (14-43) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. It’s the third matchup between the clubs this season.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Hornets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Hornets 116.6 Points Avg. 105.4 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.3% Field Goal % 42.5% 34.9% Three Point % 34%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds per matchup.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.

Hornets’ Top Players

The Hornets go-to guy, LaMelo Ball, leads active Hornets players in both scoring (26.3 points per game) and assists (7.1 assists per game).

Moussa Diabate’s per-game averages this season are 5.3 points, 0.9 assists and seven rebounds.

Ball makes 3.9 treys per game.

The Hornets’ defensive efforts get a lift from Josh Green (1.1 steals per game) and Diabate (0.7 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home – 3/16 Nets – Away – 3/18 Hornets – Away – 3/22 Warriors – Home – 3/23 76ers – Home –

Hornets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/3 Warriors – Home – 3/5 Timberwolves – Home – 3/7 Cavaliers – Home – 3/8 Nets – Home – 3/10 Heat – Away – 3/12 Hawks – Away – 3/14 Spurs – Away – 3/16 Clippers – Away – 3/18 Hawks – Home – 3/20 Knicks – Home – 3/21 Thunder – Away –

