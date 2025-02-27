Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12

Published 5:38 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12

Southeast Division rivals square off when the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (14-43) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. It’s the third matchup between the clubs this season.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Hornets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Hornets
116.6 Points Avg. 105.4
119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9
46.3% Field Goal % 42.5%
34.9% Three Point % 34%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.
  • So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds per matchup.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hornets’ Top Players

  • The Hornets go-to guy, LaMelo Ball, leads active Hornets players in both scoring (26.3 points per game) and assists (7.1 assists per game).
  • Moussa Diabate’s per-game averages this season are 5.3 points, 0.9 assists and seven rebounds.
  • Ball makes 3.9 treys per game.
  • The Hornets’ defensive efforts get a lift from Josh Green (1.1 steals per game) and Diabate (0.7 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home
3/16 Nets Away
3/18 Hornets Away
3/22 Warriors Home
3/23 76ers Home

Go see the Hawks or Hornets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hornets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/3 Warriors Home
3/5 Timberwolves Home
3/7 Cavaliers Home
3/8 Nets Home
3/10 Heat Away
3/12 Hawks Away
3/14 Spurs Away
3/16 Clippers Away
3/18 Hawks Home
3/20 Knicks Home
3/21 Thunder Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 27

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 27

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 27

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 27

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 27

Print Article

SportsPlus