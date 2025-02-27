Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12
Published 5:38 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
Southeast Division rivals square off when the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (14-43) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. It’s the third matchup between the clubs this season.
Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Hornets 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Hornets
|116.6
|Points Avg.
|105.4
|119.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|42.5%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|34%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.
- So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds per matchup.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.
- Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.
Hornets’ Top Players
- The Hornets go-to guy, LaMelo Ball, leads active Hornets players in both scoring (26.3 points per game) and assists (7.1 assists per game).
- Moussa Diabate’s per-game averages this season are 5.3 points, 0.9 assists and seven rebounds.
- Ball makes 3.9 treys per game.
- The Hornets’ defensive efforts get a lift from Josh Green (1.1 steals per game) and Diabate (0.7 blocks per game).
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/18
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/22
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/23
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
Hornets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/3
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|3/12
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/14
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|3/16
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/18
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/20
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/21
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
