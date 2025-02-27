Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 57 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:44 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • Forsberg has 53 points overall, picking up at least one point in 33 different games.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated seven goals and 11 assists.
  • He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).
  • In 57 games played this season, he has recorded 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have conceded 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.
  • The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
53 Points 2
21 Goals 1
32 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Print Article

SportsPlus