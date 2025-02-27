Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 57 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:44 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
- Forsberg has 53 points overall, picking up at least one point in 33 different games.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated seven goals and 11 assists.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).
- In 57 games played this season, he has recorded 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have conceded 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.
- The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|57
|Games
|3
|53
|Points
|2
|21
|Goals
|1
|32
|Assists
|1
id: