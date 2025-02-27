Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 57 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:44 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

Forsberg has 53 points overall, picking up at least one point in 33 different games.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated seven goals and 11 assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).

In 57 games played this season, he has recorded 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have conceded 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.

The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 57 Games 3 53 Points 2 21 Goals 1 32 Assists 1

