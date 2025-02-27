Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on February 27

Published 5:55 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

When the Winnipeg Jets face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Jets vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Jets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Kyle Connor 59 31 42 73
Mark Scheifele 59 33 33 66
Gabriel Vilardi 59 26 28 54
Nikolaj Ehlers 50 18 33 51
Joshua Morrissey 58 8 39 47
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 57 21 32 53
Jonathan Marchessault 57 18 28 46
Roman Josi 53 9 29 38
Ryan O’Reilly 54 14 20 34
Steven Stamkos 57 17 15 32

Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Jets’ 211 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
  • Winnipeg has conceded the fewest goals in league action this season at 139 (just 2.4 per game).
  • The Jets have a NHL-best 31.68% power-play conversion rate this season.
  • The Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (146 total goals, 2.6 per game).
  • Nashville has given up 189 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th.
  • The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.37%) ranks 20th in the league.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 27

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

