Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on February 27

Published 5:55 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
When the Winnipeg Jets face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|59
|31
|42
|73
|Mark Scheifele
|59
|33
|33
|66
|Gabriel Vilardi
|59
|26
|28
|54
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|50
|18
|33
|51
|Joshua Morrissey
|58
|8
|39
|47
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|57
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|57
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|54
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|17
|15
|32
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Jets’ 211 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- Winnipeg has conceded the fewest goals in league action this season at 139 (just 2.4 per game).
- The Jets have a NHL-best 31.68% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (146 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- Nashville has given up 189 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.37%) ranks 20th in the league.
