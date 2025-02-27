Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 57 games, Skjei has averaged 21:23 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • He has had at least one point in 14 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.4% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).
  • Through 57 games, he has 20 points, with five multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league play.
  • With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.
  • The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
20 Points 1
7 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

