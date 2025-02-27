Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 57 games, Skjei has averaged 21:23 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
- He has had at least one point in 14 games, and has 20 points in all.
- On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.4% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).
- Through 57 games, he has 20 points, with five multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league play.
- With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.
- The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|57
|Games
|3
|20
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
