Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:39 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 57 games, Skjei has averaged 21:23 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has had at least one point in 14 games, and has 20 points in all.

On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.4% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).

Through 57 games, he has 20 points, with five multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league play.

With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.

The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 57 Games 3 20 Points 1 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

