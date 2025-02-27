Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, February 28
Published 5:17 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
Friday’s college basketball lineup includes top teams in play. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Iona Gaels squaring off against the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Niagara +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Brown +1.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Brown Bears at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Brown by 1.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Harvard (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: VCU -14.5 vs. Davidson
- Matchup: Davidson Wildcats at VCU Rams
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: VCU by 16.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Dartmouth +9.5 vs. Yale
- Matchup: Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Yale by 7.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Yale (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northwestern -3.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northwestern (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s +8.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UNLV +1.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Appalachian State +2.5 vs. Marshall
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Marshall by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marshall (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Cornell -8.5 vs. Pennsylvania
- Matchup: Pennsylvania Quakers at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Cornell by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cornell (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: James Madison +1.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Texas State by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
