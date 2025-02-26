Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 27
Published 11:23 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025
NHL action on Thursday includes a matchup in Nashville, Tennessee between the Winnipeg Jets (42-14-3) and Nashville Predators (20-30-7) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Jets are first and the Predators 14th in the Western Conference.
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Kyle Connor
|59
|31
|42
|73
|59
|25
|F Mark Scheifele
|59
|33
|33
|66
|76
|17
|F Gabriel Vilardi
|59
|26
|28
|54
|32
|20
|F Nikolaj Ehlers
|50
|18
|33
|51
|39
|12
|D Joshua Morrissey
|58
|8
|39
|47
|56
|24
Jets Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.58 (2nd)
- Goals Allowed: 2.36 (1st)
- Shots: 28.6 (17th)
- Shots Allowed: 27.9 (12th)
- Power Play %: 31.68 (1st)
- Penalty Kill %: 79.61 (13th)
Jets’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 27 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 1 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 4 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 6 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 7 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 9 at Hurricanes: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 vs. Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 16 at Kraken: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 vs. Sabres: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 28 vs. Devils: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 30 vs. Canucks: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 1 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 3 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 5 at Utah Hockey Club: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 7 vs. Blues: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 10 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|57
|21
|32
|53
|85
|33
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|57
|18
|28
|46
|66
|6
|D Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|75
|23
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|54
|14
|20
|34
|41
|21
|F Steven Stamkos
|57
|17
|15
|32
|38
|12
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.56 (30th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.32 (27th)
- Shots: 29.5 (7th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.4 (26th)
- Power Play %: 20.37 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 80.47 (10th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 31 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 3 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 6 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
