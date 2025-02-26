Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, February 26
Published 1:28 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes nine games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Michigan State Spartans playing the Maryland Terrapins. Keep scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.
Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 16 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Maryland 76, Michigan State 72
- Projected Favorite: Maryland by 3.7 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Clemson 79, Notre Dame 66
- Projected Favorite: Clemson by 13.4 points
- Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 77, Vanderbilt 69
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 7.9 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 80, Ole Miss 69
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 11.1 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Memphis Tigers vs. Rice Owls
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 82, Rice 65
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 16.6 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 81, Oklahoma 76
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Butler Bulldogs vs. No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 76, Butler 70
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 6.4 points
- Pick ATS: Butler (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 80, Utah 69
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 11.9 points
- Pick ATS: Utah (+14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 25 BYU Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: BYU 75, Arizona State 73
- Projected Favorite: BYU by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.