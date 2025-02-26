NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 27
Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The matchups in a Thursday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Denver Nuggets taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major matchups today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 27
Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -5.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 210.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (216.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TNT, ALT, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Mavericks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.5 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Suns -7.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Lakers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 0.9 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
