NBA Best Bets: Heat vs. Hawks Picks for February 26 Published 12:39 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Miami Heat (26-30) host the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Hoping to make an informed wager on Wednesday’s game? Check out the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) right here.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Miami has 25 wins in 56 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 28-30-0.

The Heat are 15-15 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Hawks are 22-15 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (229.5)





The Heat’s 56 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 229.5 points 22 times.

The Hawks have played 37 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 229.5 points.

Miami has an average point total of 219.4 in its contests this year, 10.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s contests this season is 234.7, 5.2 more points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the league’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 28th-ranked Heat.

This contest features the league’s 29th-ranked (Hawks) and fourth-ranked (Heat) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Heat (-130)

The Heat have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 18, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won 18 of its 28 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win 15 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

