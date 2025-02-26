Man faces assault, resisting arrest charges
Published 7:46 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
A Harlan County man is facing charges including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing from police following a traffic stop.
Paul Wynn, 32, of Closplint, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 22.
According to a press release, at approximately 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Wilcher attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an ATV being operated by Wynn in a reckless manner in the Holmes Mill community. Wynn fled on foot, traveling over multiple barbed wire fences. Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Jeremy Jones and Kevin Davis along with Assistant Evarts City Police Chief Bryan Napier responded to the scene to assist. During the pursuit, Wynn kicked down an electric fence which landed on Jones. Wilcher deployed a taser, however the taser was not effective. Wynn assaulted Wilcher during the apprehension and was quickly subdued. Wynn spit on deputies while being placed into a police cruiser and attempted to escape by kicking the door and window of the vehicle.
Wynn was charged with third-degree assault (police officer), third-degree assault (communicable body fluid), resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespassing, fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree escape, and multiple traffic violations.
Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple cash bonds totaling $5,500.
In other police activity:
- Chastity Blevins, 49, of Coldiron, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 20. She was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving, one headlight, resisting arrest, failure to wear seat belt, driving on DUI suspended license, speeding, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Blevins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Jason Shepherd, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Feb. 20. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shepherd was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Brenna Blevins, 26, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Feb. 21. She was charged with probation violation, possession of synthetic drugs, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Blevins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Rachel Brock, 39, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 23. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- James Laws, 51, of Middlesboro, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 23. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Laws was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Nelson Brock, 47, of Bledsoe, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 23. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $10,000), possession of burglary tools, and first-degree criminal trespass. Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Doug North, 47, of Bledsoe, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 23. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking (under $10,000), and possession of burglary tools. North was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.