Man faces assault, resisting arrest charges

A Harlan County man is facing charges including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing from police following a traffic stop.

Paul Wynn, 32, of Closplint, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 22.

According to a press release, at approximately 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Wilcher attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an ATV being operated by Wynn in a reckless manner in the Holmes Mill community. Wynn fled on foot, traveling over multiple barbed wire fences. Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Jeremy Jones and Kevin Davis along with Assistant Evarts City Police Chief Bryan Napier responded to the scene to assist. During the pursuit, Wynn kicked down an electric fence which landed on Jones. Wilcher deployed a taser, however the taser was not effective. Wynn assaulted Wilcher during the apprehension and was quickly subdued. Wynn spit on deputies while being placed into a police cruiser and attempted to escape by kicking the door and window of the vehicle.

Wynn was charged with third-degree assault (police officer), third-degree assault (communicable body fluid), resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespassing, fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree escape, and multiple traffic violations.

Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple cash bonds totaling $5,500.

