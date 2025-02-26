How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27 Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Creighton Bluejays versus the UConn Huskies is one of 11 games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in play.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Clemson Tigers at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 19 Maryland Terrapins at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 9 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Creighton Bluejays at No. 5 UConn Huskies

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 24 Florida State Seminoles at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

