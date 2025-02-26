How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Top-25 teams will take the court across nine games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Michigan State Spartans playing the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 Clemson Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Utes at No. 22 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 25 BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

