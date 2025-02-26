How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26
Published 12:54 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Top-25 teams will take the court across nine games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Michigan State Spartans playing the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Fubo
Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
Utah Utes at No. 22 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 25 BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
