How to Watch the NBA Today, February 27 Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers is one of five compelling options on today’s NBA card.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 27

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

NBCS-BA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TNT, ALT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, ALT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE

KFAA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily

AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV

SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

