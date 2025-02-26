How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 26

Four games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

