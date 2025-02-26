February 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:22 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The Winnipeg Jets versus the Ottawa Senators is a game to see on a Wednesday NHL schedule that features plenty of competitive contests.
How to watch all the games in the NHL on Wednesday is included here.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch February 26 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Winnipeg Jets @ Ottawa Senators
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Colorado Avalanche
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Los Angeles Kings
|10 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: