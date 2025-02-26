February 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:22 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Ottawa Senators is a game to see on a Wednesday NHL schedule that features plenty of competitive contests.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Wednesday is included here.

How to Watch February 26 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Winnipeg Jets @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Los Angeles Kings 10 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

