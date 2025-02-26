College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 26 Published 1:47 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The SEC basketball lineup on Wednesday is sure to please. The contests include the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available in this article.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Texas A&M -7.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 7.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 7.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -7.5

Texas A&M -7.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: Ole Miss +12.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 11.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 11.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -12.5

Auburn -12.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

Pick: Arkansas -3.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -3.5

Arkansas -3.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

Pick: Kentucky -3.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -3.5

Kentucky -3.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: SEC Network

