Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25? Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Panthers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 56 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: