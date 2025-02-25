Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25? Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 53 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

