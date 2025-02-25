Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25? Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

When the Nashville Predators take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Panthers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

In 16 of 56 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).

Marchessault has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 167 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: