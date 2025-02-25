Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25? Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 17 of 56 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

