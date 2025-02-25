Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Panthers game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -20, in 17:58 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.
  • On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
  • In 25 of the 56 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • The Panthers have given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.
  • Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
56 Games 1
32 Points 1
17 Goals 1
15 Assists 0

