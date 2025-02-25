Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Panthers game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -20, in 17:58 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
- In 25 of the 56 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.
Panthers Defensive Insights
- The Panthers have given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.
- Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
- The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|56
|Games
|1
|32
|Points
|1
|17
|Goals
|1
|15
|Assists
|0
