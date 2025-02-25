Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Panthers game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -20, in 17:58 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

In 25 of the 56 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

The Panthers have given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.

Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 56 Games 1 32 Points 1 17 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

