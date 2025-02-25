Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers meet on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -19, in 17:52 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 26 games, and has 34 points in all.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
  • In 25 of the 52 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 26 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • The Panthers have given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.
  • It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
  • The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
53 Games 1
34 Points 0
14 Goals 0
20 Assists 0

