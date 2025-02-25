Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers meet on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -19, in 17:52 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 26 games, and has 34 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

In 25 of the 52 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in 26 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

The Panthers have given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.

It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.

The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 53 Games 1 34 Points 0 14 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

id: