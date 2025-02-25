Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 23:50 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -26.
  • Josi has 38 points overall, having at least one point in 27 different games.
  • Josi has picked up two goals and 15 assists on the power play.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 6%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
  • In 26 of the 51 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 27 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
52 Games 1
38 Points 1
9 Goals 0
29 Assists 1

