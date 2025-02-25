Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 23:50 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -26.
- Josi has 38 points overall, having at least one point in 27 different games.
- Josi has picked up two goals and 15 assists on the power play.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
- In 26 of the 51 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 27 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.
Panthers Defensive Insights
- The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.
- The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|52
|Games
|1
|38
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|29
|Assists
|1
