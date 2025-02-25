Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 23:50 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -26.

Josi has 38 points overall, having at least one point in 27 different games.

Josi has picked up two goals and 15 assists on the power play.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

In 26 of the 51 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 27 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.

The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 52 Games 1 38 Points 1 9 Goals 0 29 Assists 1

