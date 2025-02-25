NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 26
Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the San Antonio Spurs playing the Houston Rockets.
Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 26
Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Pacers -9.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 8.1 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Trail Blazers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Knicks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -3.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 4 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -17.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 15.3 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -8.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
