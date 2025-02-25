Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -16.

Marchessault has 46 points overall, getting at least one point in 32 different games.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.

In 31 of the 55 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 56 Games 1 46 Points 0 18 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

