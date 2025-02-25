Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
- Marchessault has 46 points overall, getting at least one point in 32 different games.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
- Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.
- In 31 of the 55 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Panthers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
- Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
- The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|56
|Games
|1
|46
|Points
|0
|18
|Goals
|0
|28
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: