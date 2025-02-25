Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
  • Marchessault has 46 points overall, getting at least one point in 32 different games.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
  • Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.
  • In 31 of the 55 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
  • Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
56 Games 1
46 Points 0
18 Goals 0
28 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Print Article

SportsPlus