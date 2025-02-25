How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Utah Utes taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Utah Utes at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 23 Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Houston Cougars at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

