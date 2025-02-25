How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26 Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Utah Utes taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Utah Utes at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

No. 23 Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

Houston Cougars at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

