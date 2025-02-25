How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25 Published 12:54 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

There are nine games featuring a ranked team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Providence Friars at No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Louisville Cardinals at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Huskies at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: