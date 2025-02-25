How to Watch the NBA Today, February 26 Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Today’s NBA schedule has nine quality games in store. Among them is the Boston Celtics playing the Detroit Pistons.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.

Watch the NBA Today – February 26

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT

KATU, KUNP, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-BOS

FDSDET and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and SportsNet

FDSIN and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSE

FDSSUN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSOK

YES and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and KTLA

CHSN and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA

ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

