How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26

The Miami Heat (26-30) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) on February 26, 2025. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48%).

Miami is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.

The Heat put up 9.3 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Hawks give up (119).

Miami has a 9-4 record when putting up more than 119 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Atlanta is 21-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 25th.

The Hawks average six more points per game (116.7) than the Heat give up to opponents (110.7).

Atlanta has put together a 22-18 record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 108.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

Miami is surrendering 111.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 110.2.

At home, the Heat are sinking 0.7 more threes per game (14.2) than on the road (13.5). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score more points per game at home (116.8) than on the road (116.6), and also allow fewer points at home (118.7) than on the road (119.2).

At home Atlanta is giving up 118.7 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than it is on the road (119.2).

The Hawks collect 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.6) than away (29.8).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dru Smith Out For Season Achilles Kevin Love Day-To-Day Personal Andrew Wiggins Probable Jaw Kel’el Ware Probable Ankle Nikola Jovic Out Hand Bam Adebayo Questionable Calf

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

