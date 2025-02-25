How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Miami Heat (26-30) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) on February 26, 2025. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48%).
- Miami is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.
- The Heat put up 9.3 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Hawks give up (119).
- Miami has a 9-4 record when putting up more than 119 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Atlanta is 21-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 25th.
- The Hawks average six more points per game (116.7) than the Heat give up to opponents (110.7).
- Atlanta has put together a 22-18 record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 111.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 108.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.
- Miami is surrendering 111.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 110.2.
- At home, the Heat are sinking 0.7 more threes per game (14.2) than on the road (13.5). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score more points per game at home (116.8) than on the road (116.6), and also allow fewer points at home (118.7) than on the road (119.2).
- At home Atlanta is giving up 118.7 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than it is on the road (119.2).
- The Hawks collect 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.6) than away (29.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Kevin Love
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|Andrew Wiggins
|Probable
|Jaw
|Kel’el Ware
|Probable
|Ankle
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Hand
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Calf
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Back