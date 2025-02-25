How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream – February 25

Published 9:41 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

SEC foes meet when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) travel to face the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 18-2 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 66th.
  • The Volunteers record 74.7 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow.
  • When Tennessee totals more than 72.5 points, it is 16-2.

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • LSU is 14-11 when it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 72nd.
  • The Tigers score an average of 76.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 60.8 the Volunteers give up.
  • LSU is 11-5 when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee is posting 80.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 66.3 points per contest.
  • In 2024-25, the Volunteers are surrendering 59.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 65.2.
  • In home games, Tennessee is draining 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

LSU Home & Away Comparison

  • LSU scores 80.1 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.
  • The Tigers give up 69.0 points per game at home, and 75.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, LSU drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4), and makes a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M W 77-69 Reed Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 Alabama Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
3/5/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2025 @ Oklahoma W 82-79 Lloyd Noble Center
2/18/2025 South Carolina W 81-67 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/22/2025 Florida L 79-65 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/25/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 @ Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Humphrey Coliseum
3/4/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena

