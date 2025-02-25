How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream – February 25
Published 9:41 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
SEC foes meet when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) travel to face the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 18-2 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 66th.
- The Volunteers record 74.7 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow.
- When Tennessee totals more than 72.5 points, it is 16-2.
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- LSU is 14-11 when it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 72nd.
- The Tigers score an average of 76.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 60.8 the Volunteers give up.
- LSU is 11-5 when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee is posting 80.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 66.3 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers are surrendering 59.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 65.2.
- In home games, Tennessee is draining 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
LSU Home & Away Comparison
- LSU scores 80.1 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.
- The Tigers give up 69.0 points per game at home, and 75.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, LSU drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4), and makes a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (33.3%) as well.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|L 75-64
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|W 81-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|W 77-69
|Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|2/25/2025
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|3/1/2025
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/5/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|W 82-79
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/18/2025
|South Carolina
|W 81-67
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/22/2025
|Florida
|L 79-65
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/25/2025
|Tennessee
|2/25/2025
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/1/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|3/1/2025
|Humphrey Coliseum
|3/4/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
|Rupp Arena
