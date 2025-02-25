How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream – February 25 Published 9:41 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

SEC foes meet when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) travel to face the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 18-2 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 66th.

The Volunteers record 74.7 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow.

When Tennessee totals more than 72.5 points, it is 16-2.

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

LSU is 14-11 when it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 72nd.

The Tigers score an average of 76.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 60.8 the Volunteers give up.

LSU is 11-5 when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is posting 80.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 66.3 points per contest.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are surrendering 59.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 65.2.

In home games, Tennessee is draining 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

LSU Home & Away Comparison

LSU scores 80.1 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.

The Tigers give up 69.0 points per game at home, and 75.4 away.

Beyond the arc, LSU drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4), and makes a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M W 77-69 Reed Arena 2/25/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/1/2025 Alabama Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 3/5/2025 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/15/2025 @ Oklahoma W 82-79 Lloyd Noble Center 2/18/2025 South Carolina W 81-67 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/22/2025 Florida L 79-65 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/25/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/1/2025 @ Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Humphrey Coliseum 3/4/2025 @ Kentucky – Rupp Arena

