How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25

Published 9:53 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will take the court in four games on Tuesday in college basketball action. That includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs playing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

