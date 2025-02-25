How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25 Published 9:53 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

SEC teams will take the court in four games on Tuesday in college basketball action. That includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs playing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: