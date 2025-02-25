Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 26 Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Miami Heat (26-30) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE

FDSSUN and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Heat 116 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-3.3)

Heat (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

The Heat have been less successful against the spread than the Hawks this season, putting up an ATS record of 25-31-0, compared to the 28-30-0 record of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 59.5% of the time. That’s more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (50%).

Miami’s games have gone over the total 53.6% of the time this season (30 out of 56), less often than Atlanta’s games have (33 out of 58).

The Heat have a .581 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-13) this season, higher than the .447 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (17-21).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are 24th in the NBA with 109.7 points per game so far this season. At the other end, they rank seventh with 110.7 points allowed per contest.

So far this year, Miami is pulling down 44.1 rebounds per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 45.7 rebounds per contest (25th-ranked).

The Heat are averaging 25.9 assists per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Miami is sixth in the NBA with 12.7 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 23rd with 12.6 forced turnovers per game.

So far this season, the Heat are sinking 13.8 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.6% (17th-ranked) from downtown.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA on offense (116.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (119 points allowed).

At 45.1 rebounds per game and 44.7 rebounds conceded, Atlanta is 11th and 19th in the league, respectively.

The Hawks are second-best in the league in assists (29.3 per game) in 2024-25.

Atlanta is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.

