Heat vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 26 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

As they get ready to play the Miami Heat (26-30) on Wednesday, February 26 at Kaseya Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Heat have listed three injured players.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The teams play once again after the Hawks beat the Heat 98-86 on Monday. Onyeka Okongwu’s team-leading 17 points led the Hawks to the win. Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Love PF Day-To-Day Personal 5.5 4.1 1.0 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Achilles 6.3 2.6 1.6 Nikola Jovic PF Day-To-Day Hand 10.7 3.9 2.8

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE

FDSSUN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: