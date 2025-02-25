Heat vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 26
Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
As they get ready to play the Miami Heat (26-30) on Wednesday, February 26 at Kaseya Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Heat have listed three injured players.
The teams play once again after the Hawks beat the Heat 98-86 on Monday. Onyeka Okongwu’s team-leading 17 points led the Hawks to the win. Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for the Heat.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Love
|PF
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|5.5
|4.1
|1.0
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|6.3
|2.6
|1.6
|Nikola Jovic
|PF
|Day-To-Day
|Hand
|10.7
|3.9
|2.8
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|8.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.9
|2.7
|2.7
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
