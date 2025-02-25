Hawks vs. 76ers Tickets Available – Monday, March 10 Published 5:37 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (27-31) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (20-37) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 10, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. 76ers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks 76ers 116.7 Points Avg. 108.9 119 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 46.2% Field Goal % 45.3% 34.9% Three Point % 34.3%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young puts up 24 points per game while adding 11.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 8.9 rebounds per matchup.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He hits three shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels grabs 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.

76ers’ Top Players

Tyrese Maxey takes the top spot on the 76ers scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 27.1 points and 6 assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has per-game averages of 14.6 points, 1.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds this season.

Maxey hits 3.3 threes per game.

The 76ers’ defensive effort gets a boost from Maxey’s 1.8 steals and Adem Bona’s 0.7 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home – 3/16 Nets – Away – 3/18 Hornets – Away – 3/22 Warriors – Home –

76ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/1 Warriors – Home – 3/3 Trail Blazers – Home – 3/4 Timberwolves – Away – 3/6 Celtics – Away – 3/9 Jazz – Home – 3/10 Hawks – Away – 3/12 Raptors – Away – 3/14 Pacers – Home – 3/16 Mavericks – Away – 3/17 Rockets – Away – 3/19 Thunder – Away –

