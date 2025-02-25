Hawks vs. 76ers Tickets Available – Monday, March 10
Published 5:37 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (27-31) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (20-37) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 10, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and NBCS-PH.
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and NBCS-PH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. 76ers 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|76ers
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|108.9
|119
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.5
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young puts up 24 points per game while adding 11.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 8.9 rebounds per matchup.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He hits three shots from deep per game.
- Dyson Daniels grabs 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.
76ers’ Top Players
- Tyrese Maxey takes the top spot on the 76ers scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 27.1 points and 6 assists per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. has per-game averages of 14.6 points, 1.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds this season.
- Maxey hits 3.3 threes per game.
- The 76ers’ defensive effort gets a boost from Maxey’s 1.8 steals and Adem Bona’s 0.7 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/18
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/22
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
76ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/1
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/4
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|3/6
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/12
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|3/14
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/17
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/19
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
