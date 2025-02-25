Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Tuesday against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +260, Under: -370)
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -20.
- Nyquist has gotten at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.
- Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (53 opportunities).
- Through 55 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.
Panthers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
- Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
- The Panthers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|55
|Games
|1
|20
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
