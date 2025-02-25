Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Tuesday against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +260, Under: -370)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -20.

Nyquist has gotten at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (53 opportunities).

Through 55 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

The Panthers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 55 Games 1 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

