Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Tuesday against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +260, Under: -370)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -20.
  • Nyquist has gotten at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.
  • Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (53 opportunities).
  • Through 55 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
  • Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Panthers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
55 Games 1
20 Points 0
9 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

