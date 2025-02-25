Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -218, Under: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -218, Under: +165) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 56 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

Forsberg has 53 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 33 different games.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 55 opportunities).

In 56 games played this season, he has put up 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.

The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 56 Games 1 53 Points 1 21 Goals 0 32 Assists 1

