Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -218, Under: +165)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 56 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • Forsberg has 53 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 33 different games.
  • He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 55 opportunities).
  • In 56 games played this season, he has put up 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.
  • It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
  • The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
56 Games 1
53 Points 1
21 Goals 0
32 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Print Article

SportsPlus