Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -218, Under: +165)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 56 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
- Forsberg has 53 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 33 different games.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 55 opportunities).
- In 56 games played this season, he has put up 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.
Panthers Defensive Insights
- The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.
- It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
- The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|56
|Games
|1
|53
|Points
|1
|21
|Goals
|0
|32
|Assists
|1
id: