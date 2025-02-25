Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on February 25
Published 5:55 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Panthers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-147)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Panthers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Sam Reinhart
|58
|31
|31
|62
|Matthew Tkachuk
|52
|22
|35
|57
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|48
|14
|38
|52
|Carter Verhaeghe
|58
|15
|28
|43
|Anton Lundell
|57
|13
|24
|37
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|56
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|56
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|52
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|53
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|56
|17
|15
|32
Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Panthers offense’s 189 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, Florida has allowed 167 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.
- The Panthers’ offense ranks eighth the league with a 24.7% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators’ 145 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville’s 185 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.63%.
id: