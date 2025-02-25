Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on February 25 Published 5:55 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Panthers vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Panthers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Sam Reinhart 58 31 31 62 Matthew Tkachuk 52 22 35 57 Aleksander Barkov Jr. 48 14 38 52 Carter Verhaeghe 58 15 28 43 Anton Lundell 57 13 24 37 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 56 21 32 53 Jonathan Marchessault 56 18 28 46 Roman Josi 52 9 29 38 Ryan O’Reilly 53 14 20 34 Steven Stamkos 56 17 15 32

Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Panthers offense’s 189 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

On defense, Florida has allowed 167 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.

The Panthers’ offense ranks eighth the league with a 24.7% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators’ 145 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville’s 185 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.63%.

