Tennessee vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 25 Published 5:48 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

Tuesday’s contest features the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) clashing at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (on February 25) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for Tennessee.

Based on our computer prediction, LSU is projected to cover the point spread (10.5) against Tennessee. The two teams are projected to exceed the 136.5 total.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Line: Tennessee -10.5

Tennessee -10.5 Point total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -610, LSU +430

Tennessee vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 76, LSU 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. LSU

Pick ATS: LSU (+10.5)

LSU (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)

Tennessee has a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to LSU, who is 13-14-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Volunteers are 11-16-0 and the Tigers are 13-14-0. The teams score 150.9 points per game, 14.4 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. LSU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +374 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. They’re putting up 74.7 points per game to rank 160th in college basketball and are allowing 60.8 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.3 boards on average. It records 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 65th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.1 per outing.

Tennessee makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (131st in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game while shooting 27.7%.

The Volunteers rank 70th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 81.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 9.8 (45th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers’ +100 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.2 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 72.5 per contest (203rd in college basketball).

LSU is 88th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 33.8 its opponents average.

LSU hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (306th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make, shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

LSU has committed 1.2 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (282nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (201st in college basketball).

