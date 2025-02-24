Standing Firm: Kentucky must reject HB368 and SB218 to protect open government Published 12:43 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

As lawmakers in the Kentucky General Assembly review proposed legislation, two bills demand urgent scrutiny for their implications on transparency and accountability in our state government. House Bill 368 and Senate Bill 218 seeks to remove legal notices from newspapers and place them on government websites. Websites run by the government themselves. That is a recipe for disaster. These bills threaten to erode the foundational principles of open government, a cornerstone of democracy that empowers citizens and holds public officials accountable.

At their core, HB368 and SB218 provide crucial guidelines for the publication of public notices, ensuring that vital information reaches the hands of citizens who have a right to know about government actions and decisions. They propose significant changes that could lead to reduced public access to important information regarding local and state government operations. This is a concerning direction.

The importance of transparency in government cannot be overstated. A government that operates in secrecy is one that is unaccountable to its citizens. The proposed amendments could lead to fewer public notices being published in community papers, effectively diminishing the opportunity for citizens to engage with their government. It is essential that the citizens of Kentucky remain informed about government decisions that may affect their lives, from budget allocations to changes in local ordinances.

Moreover, the move to limit the accessibility of public notices could disproportionately impact rural communities, including those without easy access to online resources. In rural areas where internet connectivity is often unreliable, traditional print media remains a lifeline for accessing essential information. Reducing the avenues for public engagement may further alienate these communities and hinder their ability to advocate for their rights and needs.

Lawmakers must prioritize the voices of their constituents over bureaucratic convenience. A vote against HB368 and SB218 is a vote in favor of transparency, public engagement, and the protection of democratic principles. By rejecting this measure, Kentucky lawmakers can demonstrate their commitment to upholding the democratic values that define our Commonwealth.

As engaged citizens, we must encourage our representatives to understand the ramifications of their votes on HB368 SB218. Let us remind them that an informed electorate is the bedrock of a healthy democracy. It is crucial that our lawmakers vote no on these bills to ensure that the people of Kentucky continue to have access to the information they need to hold their government accountable.

In this pivotal moment, the choice is clear: let us stand together in unwavering support of an open and transparent government that serves all Kentuckians. Voting against HB368 and SB218 is not just a legislative decision; it is a commitment to our shared values of democracy, freedom, and public engagement.

Call your state representative and state senator on the toll-free message line (1-800-372-7181) and tell them to vote NO on HB 368 and SB218.

Joe Imel is the publisher of 8 Carpenter Media Group newspapers in Kentucky and State At-Large Kentucky Press Association Board Member.