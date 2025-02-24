Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 25 Published 10:41 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

Currently, the Florida Panthers (34-21-3) have just one player on the injury report, Matthew Tkachuk, in their matchup against the Nashville Predators (20-29-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 25 at 8:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Tkachuk LW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (189 total, 3.3 per game).

Defensively, Florida has given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

Their goal differential (+22) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 145 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Nashville’s total of 185 goals given up (3.3 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-149) Predators (+125) 5.5

id: