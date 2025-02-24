Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 25

Published 10:41 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Florida Panthers (34-21-3) have just one player on the injury report, Matthew Tkachuk, in their matchup against the Nashville Predators (20-29-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 25 at 8:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matthew Tkachuk LW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (189 total, 3.3 per game).
  • Defensively, Florida has given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
  • Their goal differential (+22) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 145 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville’s total of 185 goals given up (3.3 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Panthers (-149) Predators (+125) 5.5

