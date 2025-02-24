NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 25
Published 10:31 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
The San Antonio Spurs versus the New Orleans Pelicans is a game to see on a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups.
Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 25
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.7 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.5 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Pelicans -2.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Grizzlies -8.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 12 points)
- Total: 244.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Lakers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Warriors -15.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 12.4 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: