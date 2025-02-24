NBA Best Bets: Heat vs. Hawks Picks for February 24 Published 12:40 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) on Monday, February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena as just 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN.

If you hope to make an informed wager on Monday’s game, check out the best bets available in the article below (based on our computer predictions).

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Heat vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Miami’s record against the spread is 25-30-0.

Atlanta has beaten the spread 27 times in 57 games.

The Heat’s ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 15-15.

The Hawks are 22-15 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (226.5)





In 26 of 55 games this season, the Heat and their opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 38 of 57 games this season.

Miami has had an average of 219.2 points in its games this season, 7.3 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s matchups this season have a 234.7-point average over/under, 8.2 more points than this game’s total.

The Heat are the 27th-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the seventh-most points.

The Hawks have surrendered the 29th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Heat have given up the third-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (+100)

The Heat have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 18 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Hawks have come away with 17 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 18-12, a 60% win rate, when it’s favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win 15 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Heat have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: