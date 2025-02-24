How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 24

Published 1:58 am Monday, February 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will take the court in two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Baylor Bears playing the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Texas Longhorns at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 19 Baylor Bears at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

