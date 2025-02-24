How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 24 Published 1:58 am Monday, February 24, 2025

Top-25 teams will take the court in two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Baylor Bears playing the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Texas Longhorns at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Baylor Bears at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: