How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24 Published 12:54 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) on February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on FDSSE and FDSSUN.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN

FDSSE, FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Miami has an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

The Heat record 9.5 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Hawks give up (119.6).

When Miami totals more than 119.6 points, it is 9-4.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Hawks’ 117.0 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 110.9 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Atlanta is 22-18.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 111.7 points per game, compared to 108.9 per game away from home.

Miami is ceding 111.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.7 more points than it is allowing on the road (110.6).

When playing at home, the Heat are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game (14.2) than in away games (13.7). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (35.2%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 117.5 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (116.6). On defense they concede 120.0 per game, 0.8 more than on the road (119.2).

Atlanta concedes 120.0 points per game at home, and 119.2 away.

This season the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than away (29.8).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dru Smith Out For Season Achilles Kevin Love Out Personal

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

id: