How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 25
Published 12:50 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Tuesday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, check out our best bets for this contest.
Panthers vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)
- A total of 33 Florida games this season have gone over Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.
- In Nashville’s 56 games this season, 26 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5.
- The Panthers score 3.26 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.59, adding up to 0.3 more goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.
- This game’s total is 0.7 less than the 6.2 goals these two teams give up per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Panthers Moneyline: -128
- The Panthers are 27-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida is 24-14 (winning 63.2% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter.
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Panthers have an implied probability of 56.1% to win.
Predators Moneyline: +108
- In 21 games as the underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has achieved the upset five times.
- The Predators have three wins in games when their moneyline odds are +108 or longer (in 15 such games).
- Nashville has a 48.1% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Florida 4, Nashville 3
Panthers Points Leaders
- Sam Reinhart has been important to Florida’s offense this season, registering 62 points in 58 games.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.
- Florida’s offensive effort is aided by Aleksander Barkov Jr.’s 57 points. He’s contributed 38 assists.
- Across 38 games played, Sergei Bobrovsky has a goaltending record of 23-13-2. During those games, he’s allowed 99 goals while recording 919 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is a key offensive option for Nashville, with 53 points this season. He has put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 56 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault is crucial for Nashville’s offense with 46 total points (0.8 per game), including 18 goals and 28 assists through 56 games.
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) this season.
- Juuse Saros has a .900 save percentage (36th in the league), with 1048 total saves, while conceding 117 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 12-23-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Panthers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/6/2025
|Blues
|W 3-2
|Away
|-170
|2/8/2025
|Senators
|W 5-1
|Home
|-185
|2/22/2025
|Kraken
|L 2-1
|Home
|-248
|2/25/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-128
|2/27/2025
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1/2025
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|W 6-4
|Home
|-119
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|W 2-1
|Home
|+120
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|L 5-0
|Home
|+108
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|+108
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1/2025
|Islanders
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2/2025
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|–
Florida vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
