How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 25

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Tuesday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, check out our best bets for this contest.

Panthers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

A total of 33 Florida games this season have gone over Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

In Nashville’s 56 games this season, 26 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5.

The Panthers score 3.26 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.59, adding up to 0.3 more goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

This game’s total is 0.7 less than the 6.2 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Panthers Moneyline: -128

The Panthers are 27-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida is 24-14 (winning 63.2% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Panthers have an implied probability of 56.1% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +108

In 21 games as the underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has achieved the upset five times.

The Predators have three wins in games when their moneyline odds are +108 or longer (in 15 such games).

Nashville has a 48.1% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Florida 4, Nashville 3

Panthers Points Leaders

Sam Reinhart has been important to Florida’s offense this season, registering 62 points in 58 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.

Florida’s offensive effort is aided by Aleksander Barkov Jr.’s 57 points. He’s contributed 38 assists.

Across 38 games played, Sergei Bobrovsky has a goaltending record of 23-13-2. During those games, he’s allowed 99 goals while recording 919 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a key offensive option for Nashville, with 53 points this season. He has put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 56 games.

Jonathan Marchessault is crucial for Nashville’s offense with 46 total points (0.8 per game), including 18 goals and 28 assists through 56 games.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a .900 save percentage (36th in the league), with 1048 total saves, while conceding 117 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 12-23-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Panthers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/6/2025 Blues W 3-2 Away -170 2/8/2025 Senators W 5-1 Home -185 2/22/2025 Kraken L 2-1 Home -248 2/25/2025 Predators – Away -128 2/27/2025 Oilers – Home – 3/1/2025 Flames – Home – 3/3/2025 Lightning – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119 2/22/2025 Avalanche W 2-1 Home +120 2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home +108 2/27/2025 Jets – Home – 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away – 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away –

Florida vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

