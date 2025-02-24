Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 24 Published 8:17 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) on Monday, February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 115 – Heat 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)

Hawks (-2.0) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Hawks have a 27-30-0 ATS record this season compared to the 25-30-0 mark of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Miami (15-15) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Atlanta (22-15) does as the underdog (59.5%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (57.9% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (54.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 18-13, while the Hawks are 17-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

With 110.1 points per game on offense, the Heat rank 24th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they give up 110.9 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

So far this year, Miami is averaging 44.1 boards per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 45.6 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

So far this season, the Heat rank 16th in the league in assists, averaging 26.1 per game.

Miami is forcing 12.5 turnovers per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged only 12.6 turnovers per game (fifth-best).

So far this season, the Heat are making 13.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.9% (15th-ranked) from downtown.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the league (117 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (119.6 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Atlanta is 11th in the league in rebounds (45 per game). It is 20th in rebounds conceded (44.7 per game).

At 29.3 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the NBA.

Atlanta is the fifth-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 15th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.1 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35%).

