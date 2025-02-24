Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 24 Published 8:17 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) on Monday, February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena as only 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 115 – Heat 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 1.5)

Hawks (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)

Hawks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Hawks have covered more often than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 27-30-0, compared to the 25-30-0 mark of the Heat.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 40% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (25%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it better (57.9% of the time) than Miami (54.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 9-10, a better record than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.6 points allowed per game, but their offense has been more consistent, averaging 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).

Atlanta is averaging 45 rebounds per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Hawks have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.3 dimes per game.

Atlanta is second-best in the NBA with 15.8 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fifth-worst in the league by averaging 15 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are draining 13.1 treys per game (15th-ranked in league). They own a 35% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from downtown.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat put up 110.1 points per game and give up 110.9, making them 24th in the NBA offensively and eighth defensively.

On the glass, Miami is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 24th in rebounds conceded (45.6 per game).

At 26.1 assists per game, the Heat are 16th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Miami is fifth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.6 per game). It is 24th in forcing them (12.5 per game).

In 2024-25, the Heat are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.9 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

