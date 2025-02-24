Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 24
Published 8:17 am Monday, February 24, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) on Monday, February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena as only 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 24, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 115 – Heat 113
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.8
- The Hawks have covered more often than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 27-30-0, compared to the 25-30-0 mark of the Heat.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 40% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (25%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it better (57.9% of the time) than Miami (54.5%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 9-10, a better record than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.6 points allowed per game, but their offense has been more consistent, averaging 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).
- Atlanta is averaging 45 rebounds per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Hawks have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.3 dimes per game.
- Atlanta is second-best in the NBA with 15.8 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fifth-worst in the league by averaging 15 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are draining 13.1 treys per game (15th-ranked in league). They own a 35% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from downtown.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Heat Performance Insights
- The Heat put up 110.1 points per game and give up 110.9, making them 24th in the NBA offensively and eighth defensively.
- On the glass, Miami is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 24th in rebounds conceded (45.6 per game).
- At 26.1 assists per game, the Heat are 16th in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Miami is fifth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.6 per game). It is 24th in forcing them (12.5 per game).
- In 2024-25, the Heat are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.9 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.