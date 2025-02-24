February 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:21 am Monday, February 24, 2025
Monday’s NHL lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Monday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch February 24 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|San Jose Sharks @ Winnipeg Jets
|7:30 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: