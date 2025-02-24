February 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday’s NHL lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Monday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch February 24 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream San Jose Sharks @ Winnipeg Jets 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

